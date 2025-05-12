Start warming up your neck muscles now: Australia’s first-ever dedicated heavy music cruise, HELLBOUND, has sold out in a jaw-dropping seven minutes.

Set to depart Sydney on Thursday, October 22nd, 2026, HELLBOUND is a three-night floating festival of riffs, pits, and sea spray priced from $1548 per person twin share.

“Due to unprecedented demand never seen before in our extensive cruise history, cabins were snapped up quicker than anyone could have imagined,” the company shared on social media today. “No further bookings will be taken.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hellbound Cruise (@hellboundcruise)

Many fans expressed disappointment that the whole event had sold out in such a short space of time during pre-sale, leaving no ticket allocation for the general public sale scheduled on Thursday.

“We acknowledge your disappointment and understand your frustration,” the promoters shared. “However, don’t lose hope – a waitlist is now open at hellboundcruise.com.au in case any cabins become available.”

A joint venture between Destroy All Lines and Choose Your Cruise, the voyage will transform the luxury Carnival Splendour into a metalhead’s dreamboat—complete with a custom-built pool deck stage, themed nights, DJ sets, artist-hosted experiences, and a lineup that’s as stacked as a festival main stage.

Leading the charge on the high seas are Aussie metal titans Parkway Drive, joined by Polaris, Northlane, The Butterfly Effect, Make Them Suffer, and In Hearts Wake.

Also on board are Belle Haven, Bloom, Chez, Diamond Construct, Future Static, Ocean Sleeper, Reliqa, The Beautiful Monument, The Gloom In The Corner, To The Grave, and Windwaker.

And for those wanting to scream along to emo classics until the early hours, the Taking Back Saturday DJs will be manning the decks—with MANOV hosting proceedings across the weekend.

In total, 3,000 fans will climb aboard for this genre-defining journey, with round-the-clock programming from October 22nd–25th.

Unlike a landlocked festival, you won’t need to worry about transport or booking a hotel: the all-inclusive ticket covers accommodation, meals, gigs, and access to onboard amenities like the Cloud 9 Spa, fitness centre, and daily classes (should you choose to sweat out your hangover between sets).

HELLBOUND’s rapid sell-out speaks volumes about the hunger for heavy in Australia—and the willingness of fans to follow it into uncharted waters.

“I have been in discussion with Choose Your Cruise for years discussing a way to launch a Metal Cruise in Australia and I’m absolutely thrilled we have managed to pull this off,” Destroy All Lines head promoter Chris O’Brien said.

“At Destroy All Lines we are always pushing the boundary with the experiences we offer the fans and HELLBOUND is going to be one for the ages! [Choose Your Cruise CEO Marius Els], Mick and his team are experts in their field and we couldn’t be in safer hands having them produce this incredible festival on the open seas for our fans.”

Whether you’re into deathcore breakdowns, progressive grooves or good old-fashioned headbanging, this voyage promises to be the heaviest thing to ever hit the Pacific.

HELLBOUND 2026

Thursday October 22nd – Sunday October 25th 2026

SOLD OUT

Lineup

Parkway Drive

Polaris

Northlane

The Butterfly Effect

Make Them Suffer

In Hearts Wake

Belle Haven

Bloom

CHEZ

Diamond Construct

Future Static

Ocean Sleeper

Reliqa

The Beautiful Monument

The Gloom in the Corner

To the Grave

Windwaker

+ Taking Back Saturday DJs

Stage Host: MANOV