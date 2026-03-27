After five years, Tigers Jaw have today released their seventh studio album, Lost on You.

The record, produced and engineered by their longtime collaborator Will Yip (Turnstile, Movements) at his famous Studio 4 in Philadelphia, is described as a continuation of the Scranton-founded band’s catalogue, while also a distinct progression in their sound.

Tigers Jaw dropped for singles ahead of the album release, including “Primary Colors,” “Ghost,” “Head is Like a Sinking Stone,” and most recently, “BREEZER.”

To celebrate the release, Tone Deaf sat down with frontman of the US outfit, Ben Walsh, to discuss his favourite Australian bands

Jebediah

“I remember listening to the split with Jimmy Eat World a long time ago, but I was more formally introduced to this band via a recommendation when we toured with Jess Locke in 2017. There’s an urgency and excitement to their songs that really pulls me in. The trajectory and story of their band is really fascinating to me, too.”

Eddy Current Suppression Ring

“I was sitting in the best coffee shop on the planet, Best Wishes in Fremantle, when the song “Sunday’s Coming” came on the shop’s stereo. I was drawn to the energy and nonchalance of that song. I know I like a band when I hear it and think, ‘I wanna play in a band that sounds like that.'”

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Camp Cope

“Everything about Camp Cope comes together so nicely. Instrumentally, the trio knows how to take up the appropriate amount of sonic space to serve the songs really well; the bass lines get busier when there’s room for more melody under the chord progressions. The lyrics are vivid, and the vocal delivery has an immediacy that pulls you in and keeps you listening.”

Armlock

“Seashell Angel Lucky Charm” was probably one of my most listened to newer releases in the past few years. I really love the melodies and the production of those songs. Armlock reminds me of bits and pieces of quite a few bands I adore, but the end result feels fresh and unique to them.”

Kisschasy

“Yes to guitar solos in emo/rock bands. We played with Daz and the Demons at Sidefest, and I really enjoyed their set. I worked my way backwards and checked out Kisschasy afterwards. I felt nostalgic the first time I put on Hymns for the Nonbeliever , despite never hearing it before.”