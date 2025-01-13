TikTok could be just days away from being completely banned in the US, but what could it mean for the local music industry if the same move is made in Australia?

The Supreme Court is expected to announce if TikTok and parent company, Chinese internet tech business, ByteDance, poses a national security threat in a matter of days. ByteDance has been given until Sunday, January 19th to sell off its US operations.

Having already gone through a very public battle with Universal Music Group and TikTok ending talks with digital rights music licensing partner, Merlin, there are concerns that should the U.S. ban go ahead, it could make its way to Australia, especially given that the platform launched a controversial “test” on local users in 2023, which limited access to licensed music.

Sydney electro artist, What So Not, is one particular artist that has used TikTok heavily to promote new music and projects.

As well as his ‘Dance Dance Revival’ concept launched last year that helped showcase burgeoning local talent, What So Not was instrumental in a viral campaign on the platform last year that saw millions of users back a proposed rave at Bunnings, headlined by the producer and Aussie duo, Peking Duk.

The event – which was sparked by Sydney music producer Kaila’s remix of Bunnings’ advertising jingle – went ahead last August and sold out within minutes.

“While the required effort and randomness of TikTok can be frustrating for artists, it does provide massive authentic bursts that you could not achieve otherwise,” What So Not told The Music Network this week.

“My ‘Dance Revival’ concept helped me find hundreds of aspiring young artists, end their drought for shows/exposure and led to national news, newspaper, radio and even Bunnings jumping in on the movement.

“With the monopolization and crippled organic reach on most of the other platforms, a TikTok ban takes a lot of power away from DIY, indie and emerging artists and hands it back to big money corporations, playlisters and gatekeepers… and is our data any safer with the others?”

Melbourne indie artist, RARIA, is another musician that uses TikTok to self promote. She told The Music Network that, as an independent act, the platform has been vital in sharing new music, promoting tours and engaging with fans on a small budget.

“TikTok offers free promotion, something that’s so rare for independent artists, and taking it away would cut off a huge way to get discovered and grow,” she said.

“We already face so many financial challenges trying to keep our artist projects alive, and without TikTok, our visibility would take a serious hit. There’s definitely room for better rules and regulation, but taking TikTok away completely would be devastating for independent artists and the whole creative community.”