Rejoice! TikTok is going to be hosting a NYE livestream featuring performances from Charlie Puth, Kali Uchis and Rico Nasty, as many people plan to stay home amid the current COVID-19 situation.

While us Australians won’t be able to see the party on NYE (curse those timezones), the event will go live on the app from 6pm to 7:15pm PT on December 31 (1pm to 2:15pm Melbourne/Sydney time, folks).

The three performances for the night feature artists who have left a massive mark on TikTok in their own ways this year: Charlie Puth was one of the most viewed artists on TikTok in 2021, Kali Uchis’ song “Telepatía” was the top Latin song of the year on the streaming app, and Rico Nasty is behind trending hits like “Smack a Bitch”, and has 1.8 million TikTok followers.

This year, TikTok has been a pleasant distraction from the hell that has been 2021, including bringing a lot of old songs back into the limelight and making them popular again.

It’s not just music that TikTok is helping shed a light on, but also things like products you should consider buying, hacks to help make your life easier, and other general DIY projects.

Each artist will perform a set on a different floor of the TikTok Towers — an apartment themed staging area — with each floor custom designed to fit the artists’ sets.

The NYE livestream event will also feature host averagefashionblogger, and other popular creators on the app such as scarlet_may, tracy.oj, cristiandennis, tyshonlawrence, and 8illy.

Last year, TikTok had a similar NYE party, with #Bye2020, #Welcome2021 party featuring acts like Jason Derulo, Saweetie, Cardi B and Liam Payne.

This year’s NYE party will prove to be one you shouldn’t miss.

Check out TikTok’s official announcement for their NYE livestream here:

https://www.tiktok.com/@tiktok/video/7046482712043244847?is_copy_url=0&is_from_webapp=v1&sender_device=pc&sender_web_id=7046881490017437186