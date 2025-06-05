Australian musician and comic Tim Minchin has released “I Wouldn’t Like You”, the latest track off of his forthcoming album.

Beginning with just Minchin’s vocals and a gentle piano, the tender ballot builds on an alt-rock inspired guitar riff toward a crescendo of Minchin repeating “I wouldn’t like you if you weren’t you”.

It’s the third release from Minchin’s upcoming album TimMinchinTimeMachine, following singles “Ruby” and “The Song of The Masochist”. The 11-track album features reworks of previously unreleased material.

“Of all the tunes on this record that have been reinvented, this one has had the most successful vibe update. I always thought this was a keeper, but now with Evan’s loping groove, and the pure undeniable jank of Jak’s guitar in the chorus… I love it,” said Minchin.

A music video for the single, directed by D.C. Fairhurst, was dropped alongside the single. Featuring Minchin sitting barefoot and cross legged on a stage, the track’s lyrics light up across the video before the singer stands for the triumphant chorus.

TimMinchinTimeMachine will be released on July 5th, marking the singer-songwriter’s first extended release in five-years. His previous album, Apart Together, debuted at #3 on the ARIA Albums chart and sparked an international tour.

“Twenty years ago, when I fell into comedy, I put my hopes of a recording career on the shelf. After 2020’s Apart Together, I started thinking about properly producing some of the tunes I wrote in my prolific-but-obscure twenties,” Minchin said of the album.

“I was just going to leak these tunes without fanfare, but when BMG heard them, they convinced me that they deserved an album of their own. Young-me would be very stoked indeed to see this project live.”

A day prior to the latest single release, Minchin kicked off his new live tour, Songs The World Will Never Hear, last night at Soho Theatre Walthamstow. The tour will continue through 20 cities in the UK before Minchin returns to Australia for a run of shows across October, November, and December.

Tim Minchin’s “I wouldn’t Like You” is out now via BMG.