Australian legend Tim Rogers will embark on a solo headline tour of Australia’s east coast next year.
The newly-inducted ARIA Hall of Famer will take the Le Charme Defensif run to intimate venues throughout Victoria, Queensland and New South Whales throughout March and April. Check out all of the dates and venues below.
“Le Charme Defensif is a tour based around defying expectations,” Rogers said.
“Once again, what you may consider pretentious, we just call aspirational. There shall be laughter, but no tears, as in these my autumnal gears. I just can’t afford to lose the moisture”.
Rogers and You Am I joined the ARIA Hall of Fame last month after the band recently reunited for a special 30th anniversary tour for Hi Fi Way.
It took You Am I just a few years to win their first of ten ARIA Awards, with the band taking home the 1993 Best Independent Release for their debut album Sound as Ever.
Tickets for all stops are on sale now. Click here for more details.
TIM ROGERS AUSTRALIA TOUR 2026
Friday, March 20th
The Brunswick Ballroom, Brunswick VIC with Milly Strange
Wednesday, March 25th
Flow and Boogie Woogie, Old Bar, NSW
Thursday, March 26th
Eltham Hotel, Eltham VIC with Dana Gehrman
Friday, March 27th
Imperial Hotel, Eumundi QLD with Dana Gehrman
Saturday, March 28th
Old Museum, Brisbane QLD with Dana Gehrman
Friday, April 10th
Smiths Alternative, Canberra ACT
Saturday, April 11th
Tallagandra Hill Winery, Gundaroo NSW
Thursday, April 16th
Flamingo’s Live, Newcastle NSW
Friday, April 17th
Camelot Lounge, Marrickville NSW
Saturday, April 18th
Camelot Lounge, Marrickville NSW
Sunday, April 19th
Milton Theatre, Milton NSW