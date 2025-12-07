Australian legend Tim Rogers will embark on a solo headline tour of Australia’s east coast next year.

The newly-inducted ARIA Hall of Famer will take the Le Charme Defensif run to intimate venues throughout Victoria, Queensland and New South Whales throughout March and April. Check out all of the dates and venues below.

“Le Charme Defensif is a tour based around defying expectations,” Rogers said.

“Once again, what you may consider pretentious, we just call aspirational. There shall be laughter, but no tears, as in these my autumnal gears. I just can’t afford to lose the moisture”.

Rogers and You Am I joined the ARIA Hall of Fame last month after the band recently reunited for a special 30th anniversary tour for Hi Fi Way.

It took You Am I just a few years to win their first of ten ARIA Awards, with the band taking home the 1993 Best Independent Release for their debut album Sound as Ever.

Tickets for all stops are on sale now. Click here for more details.

TIM ROGERS AUSTRALIA TOUR 2026

Friday, March 20th

The Brunswick Ballroom, Brunswick VIC with Milly Strange

Wednesday, March 25th

Flow and Boogie Woogie, Old Bar, NSW

Thursday, March 26th

Eltham Hotel, Eltham VIC with Dana Gehrman

Friday, March 27th

Imperial Hotel, Eumundi QLD with Dana Gehrman

Saturday, March 28th

Old Museum, Brisbane QLD with Dana Gehrman

Friday, April 10th

Smiths Alternative, Canberra ACT

Saturday, April 11th

Tallagandra Hill Winery, Gundaroo NSW

Thursday, April 16th

Flamingo’s Live, Newcastle NSW

Friday, April 17th

Camelot Lounge, Marrickville NSW

Saturday, April 18th

Camelot Lounge, Marrickville NSW

Sunday, April 19th

Milton Theatre, Milton NSW