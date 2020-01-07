It looks like total heartthrob and White Boy of the Month Timothee Chalamet is set to play Bob Dylan in a forthcoming biopic, Going Electric.

As Variety reports, Going Electric is set to be directed by, Walk the Line and Ford v Ferrari filmmaker James Mangold. The film is set to chronicle Dylan’s rise from Greenwich Village folk troubadour, to rock immortal. Focusing on Dylan’s controversial decision to trade in the acoustic guitar for an electric in 1965.

Chalamet is one of many actors who have cut their teeth portraying Dylan, I’m Not There famously included performances by Cat Blanchette, Christian Bale, Richard Gere, Heath Ledger and more, who all took on the role of Dylan.

In 2019, the Martin Scorsese-directed documentary Rolling Thunder Revue was released on Netflix. The documentary chronicled Dylan’s 1975 tour of the same name.

These past few years have seen Timothy Chalamet rise to the highest echelons of Hollywood praise, starring in films like Call Me By Your Name, Little Women, The King, Beautiful Boy, Lady Bird and more.