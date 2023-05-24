The music world was rocked today following news of the death of a true legend, Tina Turner.

Turner passed away in Switzerland at the age of 83, following a long battle with illness after the singer was diagnosed with intestinal cancer in 2016.

Turner’s official Instagram account broke the news. “Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music,” the message read.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and boundless passion for life, she enchanted fans worldwide and inspired future stars. We say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us her greatest work; her music. Tina, we will miss you dearly. pic.twitter.com/8SihpxMe14 — TinaTurner (@tinaturner) May 24, 2023

The singer’s death quickly prompted an outpouring of emotional tributes from the music world and beyond.

Angela Bassett, who famously portrayed Turner in the film What’s Love Got to Do With It, shared the following statement: “I am honored to have known Tina Turner,” she said. “I am humbled to have helped show her to the world. So on today, while we mourn the loss of this iconic voice and presence, she gave us more than we could have ever asked. She gave us her whole self. And Tina Turner is a gift that will always be ‘simply the best.’ Angels, sing thee to thy rest … Queen.”

Two Rolling Stones expressed their sadness. “God bless you Tina, the Queen Of Rock And Soul and a dear friend to our family. Love and prayers to all of Tina’s family, friends and loved ones,” wrote Ronnie Wood on Twitter, while Mick Jagger hailed her as “an enormously talented performer and singer.”

Diana Ross, meanwhile, shared a picture of herself alongside Turner, adding: “Shocked. Saddened. Sending condolences to Tina Turner’s family and loved ones.”

“I’ll be forever grateful for bringing me on tour with you, going in the studio together and being your friend. Thank you for being the inspiration to millions of people around the world for speaking your truth and giving us the gift of your voice,” wrote Bryan Adams, also posting a picture of him and Turner together.

From outside music, Viola Davis took to Instagram to share a touching tribute. “Iconic. Beautiful. A survivor. Brilliance. Our first symbol of excellence and unbridled ownership of sexuality!! You were my childhood. Oh man!!! God is getting an angel today!!!” the actor wrote.

Fellow actor George Takei said: “She was our River Deep and our Mountain High, the Private Dancer in our hearts. She showed us that love really does has everything to do with it, and that we really did need another hero. And she was it. Rest now, Proud Mary. Raise your voice high in the heavens. You were always simply The Best.”

Check out some of the other celebrity tributes below.

Angela Bassett pays tribute to Tina Turner: "While we mourn the loss of this iconic voice and presence, she gave us more than we could have ever asked. She gave us her whole self. And Tina Turner is a gift that that will always be 'simply the best.'" https://t.co/0zSzIw99Jr pic.twitter.com/IHYvu6GVJs — Variety (@Variety) May 24, 2023

The words legendary, iconic, diva, and superstar are often overused and yet Tina Turner embodies them all and so many more – an incredible performer, musician and trailblazer. To me, she will always be a survivor and an inspiration to women everywhere. Her music will continue to… pic.twitter.com/ur7djmFHnW — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) May 24, 2023

RIP Tina Turner. One of our greatest RocknSoul voices, performers, and stories. She lives forever in the Underground Garage. — 🕉🇺🇦🟦Stevie Van Zandt☮️💙 (@StevieVanZandt) May 24, 2023

I had the pleasure of backing up #TinaTurner when she surprised everyone at Live Aid and hit the stage with @MickJagger. Pure energy, dynamic singer, and one-of-a-kind performer. The music world just lost a true queen of soul 💔 J.O. pic.twitter.com/F0VqmZ3zfK — John Oates (@JohnOates) May 24, 2023