Singing legend Tina Turner has shared her heartbreak over the news that her son Ronnie has died at the age of 62.

Taking to social media, Turner shared a black and white photograph of herself alongside the caption, “Ronnie, you left the world far too early. In sorrow I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son.”



As per TMZ, law enforcement sources received a 911 call Thursday morning from a person who said Ronnie was outside their home and having a hard time breathing. A few minutes later, he wasn’t breathing at all.

Despite paramedics rushed to the San Fernando Valley address, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tragically, the news of her son’s death comes four years after the suicide of Tina’s eldest son, Craig Turner.

At the time of her first son’s death, Turner revealed she still had no idea what “took him to the edge”.

“I still don’t know what took him to the edge because at that stage he had said to me that he had never met a woman that he felt that way about,” she said later of her son’s death.

“He was bringing her to meet me [for] his birthday in August. He had decorated his apartment that I bought him years ago. He had gotten a new job with a prominent real estate company in California, [which] he was very happy with.”