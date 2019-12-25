Tinder’s Festival Mode feature is set to spice things up at Falls Festival and Beyond The Valley over the next two weeks. The in-app experience lets you unlock exclusive onsite activities and makes it easier to meet up with matches.

Festival Mode made its Australian debut at Splendour this year, and also did the rounds at Festival X. Now, single pringles heading to Beyond The Valley and any of the Falls locations can get in on the action.

“Festivals are a great place to make new mates,” says Kristen Hardeman, Country Manager of Tinder Australia.

“Festival Mode gives you the opportunity to connect and start chatting before you even arrive.”

Tinder Beach Club set to go off

Not just that, but Festival Mode gives Tinder users access to the pools at Beyond The Valley – huge news for those wanting to escape the heat. And if that’s not reason enough to get around Festival Mode, a bunch of artists will be playing exclusive sets at the Tinder Beach Club throughout the festival. Including Hayden friggin’ James.

How do you get Festival Mode? Download Tinder from the app store and start swiping. Once you see Festival Mode card, swipe right to add the badge to your profile. This lets you see who else is attending the festival, chat with other festival-goers and access VIP experiences onsite. The ball is in your court from there!

Tinder reckons there’s a big spike in app usage at musical festivals worldwide. This is great news for those looking for a festival cuddle buddy to ring in the new year with.

“Music brings people together so while you’ll arrive to a festival with your core group of friends, you often leave with a completely new crowd,” says Hardeman. Ain’t that the truth.

Good luck out there lone rangers, and remember to stay safe at festivals this summer by keeping your mates informed and making good choices xx