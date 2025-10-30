British rapper Tinie Tempah sees a cultural shift taking shape in Australia’s music scene — one that echoes the moment UK music first began making waves on the global stage — pointing to artists like The Kid LAROI as symbols of that evolution.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone AU/NZ while in town for Fridayz Live 2025, he reflected on the similarities between the country’s growing creative and musical diversity and the melting-pot energy that fuelled Britain’s rise in the early 2010s.

“I’m excited to see what’s coming out of Australia. Kids from different ethnic backgrounds are doing their thing,” he said.

He said artists like The Kid LAROI, who proudly embraces his Indigenous heritage (so much so, his stage name is a nod to his Kamilaroi people), show how diverse stories and backgrounds are shaping the country’s sound and identity.

“I didn’t even realise The Kid LAROI was part Indigenous! I know he’s a bigger star, but it’s really exciting to see someone like him coming out of Australia,” Tempah said.

“Even being here for the short time I have been, it’s exciting to think about the future in Australia, culturally.”

He drew parallels to the early days of the UK grime and hip-hop scenes, when multicultural voices and communities began to redefine mainstream music and carve out global success.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

“What happened in the UK… it’s feeling like it’s starting to happen here,” Tempah explained. “The UK is a melting pot, especially in places like London; all of the different cultures make UK and London culture what it is.

“There are real stories here, there are real artists here and there are exciting influences here – Polynesian, Aboriginal, African, Middle Eastern cultures… what could happen here could be phenomenal.”

“Energy” is out November 14th via Imhotep Records / Believe UK.