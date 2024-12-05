“We started this year in Australia and now we are ending the year in Australia and that just feels so right,” Judah Mayowa, one third of Tiny Habits, called out to the crowd after an atmospheric performance of “Circles”, the first track off their debut album, inside The Croxton.

Any doubts that the folk-pop trio’s sound wouldn’t translate beyond the studio were quickly washed away. Tiny Habits’ stunning harmonies and soulful lyrics felt almost secretive up close, providing a special live music experience.

Before their set, Vinnie Brigante opened the show with a stripped-back set of recent releases. The second supporting act, Sidney, warned everyone that the show was likely to be an emotional one. “This is our last show of the year, both me and Tiny Habits, if anyone’s wondering why we’re open books. Hopefully we’re best friends by the end of the night,” she said, following a stunning cover of Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody”.

When it was their turn, Tiny Habits picked up the pace with “People Always Change”, giving the crowd a chance to groove before more sentimental moments. “Mudroom” was a one for one replica of the studio recording, the first track on the setlist to drill in the band’s live prowess.

Maya Rae, who fit right into Melbourne’s Inner North fashion scene in a thrifted VS dress, announced that they’d then perform the songs that each member wrote individually for their debut album, All for Something.

Her melancholic track “Broken” was written with her cousin Benjamin, the band’s keyboard player; Mayowa’s solo effort, “Planting Flowers”, was a bittersweet, hopeful sunrise; “I’ve been saving money,” Mayowa sang before joking, “No, I have not.” A standout was Cinya Khan’s “Malleable”, with its moving, sombre lyrics and a gradual rise in tender intensity.

That was only furthered by “Wishes”, perhaps the band’s saddest track, performed with a sincere intimacy and ending with a group hug. (Mayowa had introduced “Wishes” saying it was about to get real sad, hoping it was no one’s birthday.)

Khan picked things up with a cover of Keane’s “Somewhere Only We Know”, bringing undeniable joy into the crowd while dancing with her bandmates. Mayowa followed this by cheerily introducing each member of the band, saying everyone had shaved all their facial hair but their moustaches for “I don’t know what, solidarity.”

It was clear to everyone in the crowd that they loved each other deeply. Rae later recounted their origins as friends and fellow students at the Berklee College of Music in Boston, and shared her disbelief at how they’d headlined their own tour and made it to Australia.

The night felt like a special one, a tribute to the people they couldn’t have made the journey without, and the love that carried them through.

When it arrived, “Landslide” felt like a prayer and an anthem. It ended with Mayowa bursting into tears, followed by another well-deserved group hug.

Tiny Habits brought Sidney back out for a special rendition of their latest release, “For Sale Sign”, which featured indie darling Lizzy McAlpine. They played “I Don’t Have the Heart”, one of their more upbeat tracks, and ran off stage before coming back for an encore.

“Tiny Things” was the perfect track to end the night, and it was an overwhelming experience to hear everyone in the crowd all singing together, while standing against people they loved.

Tiny Habits’ future tour dates can be found here.