More than 30 years after their last national headline run, TISM are heading back on the road for a chaotic Australian tour.

Following the success of their recent concerts at the Sydney Opera House and Melbourne’s PICA, the group – who, according to a press release, are now called TSIM – will play shows in Adelaide, Darwin, Melbourne, Brisbane, Canberra, Perth, and Sydney. See all dates below.

Each date of the ‘TSIM – No Mistakes Tour’ will feature a “radically different” selection of fan favourites, “because TSIM wants all your money,” the press release jokes. Plus, fans can expect “all the other weird shit” that typically goes on at their shows.

Tickets will go on sale at 11am on Monday, May 25th, following a presale from 11am on Friday, May 22nd. All times are AEST. Sign up for presale here.

Tone Deaf has asked for comment on the name change.

TISM have spent decades forging a reputation for their genre-blurring, boundary-smashing, sarcasm-wielding (and entirely anonymous) antics.

Emerging in the late ’80s, the often balaclava-clad group have explored dance, pop, rock and caustic wit amongst other musical delights, spanning seven studio albums, countless award nominations and two ARIA Award wins, millions of streams, and a live performance reputation that truly has to be seen to be believed.

The group recently played one-off shows in Sydney and Melbourne, in celebration of their 1995 album Machiavelli and the Four Seasons. Released in 1995, the album – their third studio album – showcased a significant stylistic shift from their earlier works, and remains as sharp and relevant as ever. It blends satire, chaos, and creative genius into razor-sharp musical moments, and catapulted the group into mainstream infamy.

Machiavelli and the Four Seasons spent 72 weeks in the charts, peaked at No. 8, and took home the ARIA Award for Best Independent Release. It also ticked off three songs in triple j’s Hottest 100 in 1995, and gifted some of the group’s most enduring cuts, including “(He’ll Never Be An) Ol’ Man River” and “Greg! The Stop Sign!!”.

For complete tour and ticket information, see here.

TSIM NO MISTAKES TOUR AUSTRALIA 2026

Friday, July 10th

Adelaide Beer & BBQ Festival, Adelaide SA

Saturday, August 22nd

Darwin Festival, Darwin NT

Wednesday, October 7th

Forum, Melbourne VIC

Thursday, October 8th

Forum, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, October 17th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

Wednesday, October 21st

Canberra Theatre, Canberra ACT

Saturday, October 24th

Metro City, Perth WA

Friday, October 30th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Saturday, October 31st

Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW