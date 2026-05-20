TISM – who are now operating as TSIM – have responded to reports that damage was caused to the Sydney Opera House after their recent shows at the iconic venue.

A newly announced headline tour, their first in 30 years, follows two shows at the Sydney Opera House last month, which were billed as “once-in-a-lifetime” concerts.

According to documents obtained by the ABC, however, the Opera House issued the band with a damage bill totalling a whopping $18,488.80.

The report stated that damage occurred members of the crowd as well as performers “walked and stood” on seats inside the Concert Hall.

The report further alleged “crowd surfing and uncontrolled audience interaction” also took place at the April concert, with “liquids [including wine] spilled across seating areas” causing staining and more damage. (Whose idea, really, was it to book a band better known for their schtick than their actual music for such a beloved venue? You get what you pay for.)

In typical fashion, the band released a tongue-in-cheek statement about the incident.

“TSIM would like to strenuously deny responsibility for any damage to the Sydney Opera House after their shows on Friday April 10 and Sunday April 12,” the statement reads.

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“TSIM do not know who is to blame, but we note that on Saturday April 11 Sir Donald Runnicles led the Sydney Symphony Orchestra in a dramatic performance of Mahler’s ‘Sixth Symphony’ in the Concert Hall, featuring the legendary, pounding ‘hammer blows of fate’.

“Enough said.”

Enough said indeed.

If you’re so inclined, TISM/TSIM’s forthcoming tour will feature a “radically different” selection of fan favourites, “because TSIM wants all your money,” the press release jokes. Plus, fans can expect “all the other weird shit” that typically goes on at their shows.

Tickets will go on sale at 11am on Monday, May 25th, following a pre-sale from 11am on Friday, May 22nd. All times are AEST. Sign up for the pre-sale here.

For complete tour and ticket information, see here.

TSIM 2026 Australian Tour

Friday, July 10th

Adelaide Beer & BBQ Festival, Adelaide SA

Saturday, August 22nd

Darwin Festival, Darwin NT

Wednesday, October 7th

Forum, Melbourne VIC

Thursday, October 8th

Forum, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, October 17th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

Wednesday, October 21st

Canberra Theatre, Canberra ACT

Saturday, October 24th

Metro City, Perth WA

Friday, October 30th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Saturday, October 31st

Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW