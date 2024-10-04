Rejoyce TISM fans – the alt rock legends first studio album in 20 years, Death To Art, is released today.

Retaining their cult-like status since forming in the early 1980s, TISM are one of Australia’s most prominent alt-rock icons. They’ve released multiple live and compilation albums and EPs over the years, but Death To Art is their first studio record since 2004’s The White Album.

TISM’s glorious return started when they reformed to play the 2022 Good Things Festival, doing shows across the East Coast alongside headliners Bring Me The Horizon and Deftones. Then, late last year, they released the single I’ve Gone Hillsong and their EP The “C” Word. Around that time, they teased a new album was coming, even though it didn’t exist.

Fast forward to July this year and the single “Death To Art” was released. A month later in August, the video dropped and the band confirmed the new album was coming, of the same name.

Last month, we got the second taste of material from the album with the release of single “70’s Football” with its very catchy chorus.

Death To Art has 17 songs – and some ripper song titles. Along with the lead-up singles, other tracks include “C**ts v C**ts”, “The ‘C’ Word”, “We’re Going to Springvale”, “Selling Drugs, Corner King St and Flinders Lane” and “Cabal of Bozos (Dedicated to Australia’s Laziest Class, the Australian Business Class)”.

An early review from The Guardian’s Andrew Stafford has given Death To Art a 3/5 star rating, stating it has some “good tunes” but is “missing the visceral thrill of their earlier work.”

TISM will be playing tracks from Death To Art and many other fan favourites from their back catalogue at their massive shows in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne in November. The bill is packed with nostalgic fellow Aussie rock acts including Ben Lee, Eskimo Joe, Machine Gun Felatio and The Mavis’s.

Death To Art is out now.

TISM 2024 Australian Tour

Presented by Destroy All Lines, David Roy Williams & Double J

Ticket information available via destroyalllines.com

Sunday, October 20th

Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, November 9th

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, November 29th

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW