Sydney’s Titanic parody musical Titanique has released an original song.

Local producer James Alexandr teamed up with Australian stage star Marney McQueen (who plays Celine Dion in the jukebox musical) to create “Taking Chances”, a high-energy house track packed with the show’s campy charm.

The musical retells James Cameron’s Oscar-winning Titanic, but with the Celine Dion factor cranked to eleven, imagining her as a passenger telling the story through her iconic songs.

The track also marks the first release from Michael Cassel Music, the new label from Titanique producer Michael Cassel, who’s now taking his theatre hits from the stage to the studio.

“The first time I heard ‘Taking Chances’, I was completely hooked – it’s an absolute banger,” said Titanique producer Michael Cassel. “James brought the heat, Marney brought the magic, and together they’ve delivered something totally electric. This track is exactly what Titanique sounds like on the dancefloor—bold, joyful, and just the right amount of unhinged.”

“Singing this track was like channeling every glittering, fabulous part of iand bottling it in a banger. It’s truly the love child of Céline and a disco ball. I dare you to play it without throwing your arms out like you’re on the bow of the ship!” added McQueen.

“I wanted to create something that brought the theatrics, the drama, and the energy of the show straight to the dancefloor,” said Alexandr. “Marney’s vocals lit it up, and the response has been unreal. It’s theatre-meets-club in the best possible way.”

Titanique finishes its Australian season on June 22, with final tickets on sale now here.

The musical, co-written by Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli and Tye Blue, premiered off-Broadway in 2022 and has since toured to Toronto, Montreal, Chicago, Paris and London, where it won the Olivier Award for Best Entertainment or Comedy Play.

Titanique is directed by Tye Blue (RuPaul’s Drag Race, Over the Love Tour), choreographed by Ellenore Scott (Funny Girl, Little Shop of Horrors), with orchestrations and arrangements by Nicholas James Connell.

In Australia, Titanique took home “Best Supporting Role in a Musical” for Stephen Anderson at the Sydney Theatre Awards earlier this year.

James Alexandr, Marney McQueen’s “Taking Chances” is out now.