Tkay Maidza has made her Like A Version debut a few days after the announcement of her second album.

The rapper took on SZA’s “Kill Bill”, saying that “it’s literally a song that I would’ve wanted to write.”

The LA-based artist was thrilled to be doing Like A Version for the first time. “It’s almost like being on the first episode of Australian Idol in 2001,” she joked. “And honestly, I had so much anxiety doing this and it’s definitely Australian iconic status energy.”

While stopping by the triple j studios, Maidza also performed her new single, “Ring-a-Ling”, a defiant anthem about finding confidence in yourself. “I wanted to make an empowering song that tells others that my biggest focus are my goals,” she recently said about the track.

You can watch both Like A Version performances below.

“Ring-a-Ling” will feature on Maidza’s upcoming second album, Sweet Justice, which will be released this November. It’s the eagerly-anticipated follow-up to her 2016 self-titled debut, which earned two nominations at the 2017 ARIA Awards (Best Urban Album and Breakthrough Artist).

According to a press release, Sweet Justice is “a breakup record” in the traditional sense, with the songs detailing Maidza’s battles to overcome her self-doubt and warped sense of self.

“Sweet Justice was a way for me to channel my emotions from what I’ve experienced in the last two years,” she says. “It’s a diary of things and thoughts I’ve kept to myself. Making the record was a healing experience and I’m grateful to have worked with producers who have inspired me throughout my career.””

Earlier this year, Tkay Maidza stole the show on “Show Me the Money”, a collaboration with Snakehips. “Acclaimed electronic duo Snakehips are highly selective when it comes to their collaborators, and there was no chance that working with Tkay Maidza wouldn’t pay off,” Rolling Stone AU/NZ wrote in naming “Show Me the Money” as a Song You Need to Know.