TLC has just administered a heavy dose of the early noughties with the news that they will be hitting the road on tour this year.

The ‘No Scrubs singers have dubbed the tour “Celebration of CrazySexyCool” and will be joined by Bone Thugs-n-Harmony for 18 dates this September and October.

At the height of their success, the band was made up of Tionne ‘T-Boz’ Watkins, Rozonda ‘Chilli’ Thomas and Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes. However, Lopes tragically died in a car crash in 2002. The TLC tour will be made up of Watkins and Thomas.

Watkins shared her excitement about the tour in a statement.

“I’m so excited for this tour because we’ve been talking about doing something special for CrazySexyCool for years and FINALLY, we get to do it!” she said. “This is the album that truly put us on the map and showed the world who we really are. So, this will be quite the celebration!”

CrazySexyCool was released in 1994 and featured TLC’s hit single ‘Waterfalls’.

Singer Lorde has recently paid tribute to TLC’s music, dubbing her new album a ‘buzzy mix’ of TLC, S Club and Fleetwood Mac.

“I feel so proud of it so I’m keen to get out there. The sound is sort of ’60s/’70s folk with early 2000s bubblegum pop,” she said on Nova FM’s Smallzy’s Surgery.

“It’s a little bit S Club, a little bit TLC, mixed with like, your classics – Fleetwood Mac. It’s quite a buzzy mix.”

Lorde also weighed in on the album artwork, which featured a cheeky hint of the singer’s behind.

“I had been told that, you know, it was my butt and people might feel a way about that.

“But the photo felt so like joyful and playful and kind of free to me, I feel like the kind of sexiness almost didn’t kind of compute for me. I just thought I looked so happy jumping over the camera like that.