In Partnership with Wild Turkey

In the spirit of keeping live music alive and well, Wild Turkey has spent the better half of 2024 teaming up with some of Australia’s best music venues to platform local artists – and create cocktails as unforgettable as a headlining act.

As part of their Music 101 Mentorship Program, which has been running across the country since July, four epic venues supported new and exciting talent across four weeks of live gigs. In addition, the venues also served up a signature cocktail inspired by the initiative.

Each of these cocktails offers a taste of what music means to the expert bartenders who created them. From the rich, apricot-spiked Manhattan at Melbourne’s Purple Pit to the New Orleans-inspired concoction at Adelaide’s Memphis Slim’s House of Blues, here’s a look at the people and passion bringing these drinks to life in Australia’s most iconic music venues.

Purple Pit, Melbourne

First up is Melbourne’s own Purple Pit, where renowned bartender Joe Jones is behind a cocktail inspired by Fender guitars. According to Joe, the bar itself mimics the feel of a recording studio. “It’s dense, it’s carpeted, it’s dark. Coming down those steps you hear a gigantic sonic shift,” he says.

Joe’s take on a Wild Turkey 101 Manhattan is layered with depth. Starting with a Wild Turkey 101 foundation, it features a champagne reduction and a punch of apricot brandy in place of a sweet, Italian vermouth and layered with champagne. Joe’s cocktail is a little sweet, a lot bold, and totally unforgettable.

He describes it as “just like any great punk song, it’s not meant to confuse you – it’s meant to make you feel good,” and yeah, he means it. Served in fine glassware, it’s designed to echo the warmth and grit of Melbourne’s music scene.

Cocktail Recipe:

Wild Turkey 101

Champagne

German apricot brandy

Serve in elegant glassware

Wild Turkey House of Music 101, Sydney

At the Wild Turkey House of Music 101 in Sydney, ‘The Traveler’ brings something unexpected – a cocktail inspired by Chris Stapleton’s song of the same name. Crafted by John Sharman after a transformative trip to New Orleans, ‘The Traveller’ is a smoky, rugged twist on an Old Fashioned, infused with Smoked Apple Syrup, coffee-infused Campari and, of course, Wild Turkey 101.

“The first time I saw Chris Stapleton play live, hearing him play the song The Traveller, with a kiss of Wild Turkey on my lips, it changed the way I appreciate music and Wild Turkey forever,” John says. With every sip of this cocktail, you’ll be on a journey through music, smoke, and whiskey, as rich and raw as Stapleton’s voice.

Cocktail Recipe

Wild Turkey 101

Coffee-infused Campari

Smoked Apple Syrup

Alice Bar, Brisbane

Next stop: Brisbane’s Alice Bar, where Shearna Booker knows how to put on a show. Inspired by the anticipation before a performer takes the stage, her cocktail ‘The Reveal’ turns a classic Ramos Gin Fizz on its head and injects it with a Wild Turkey “Kentucky Hug” – smooth, rich, and a little theatrical.

Shearna’s cocktail blends hand-pressed lemon, milk, cream, and barrel-aged bitters with Wild Turkey 101, then finishes with a sparkling Shiraz for a velvety, lush touch. “The richness of the artisanal sparkling Shiraz complements the high rye content of Wild Turkey 101, which really adds depth and intensity,” she says.

But it’s not just the taste that makes this drink special, it’s the way it’s served. Guests get a ticket stub and wait for their number to be called, adding to the suspense and excitement of a live show. It’s theatre, it’s art, and it’s a cocktail that knows how to build an audience.

Cocktail Recipe:

Wild Turkey 101

Hand-pressed lemon

Milk and cream

Barrel-aged bitters

Finished with sparkling Shiraz.



Memphis Slim’s House of Blues, Adelaide

Last but absolutely not least, at Memphis Slim’s House of Blues in Adelaide, Josh McElhinney’s cocktail honours New Orleans’ jazz roots. “I believe time is not only important for the creation of flavour, but also how you experience that flavour,” he says, changing the cocktail up across all seasons.

Inspired by the soulful vibes of the French Quarter, Josh’s winter creation is a twist on the New Orleans classic Vieux Carre, and it’s the kind of drink that overflows with flavour.

He’s mixed up Wild Turkey 101 with seasonal stone fruits, coffee-infused 1757 Rosso, and a splash of rich fruit brandy. With each sip, you’re transported straight to Bourbon Street (the one across the globe), soaking up the energy of a live jazz set.

Cocktail Recipe:

Wild Turkey 101

Stone fruit

Coffee-infused 1757 Rosso

Rich fruit brandy

Wild Turkey isn’t just bringing the drinks (though, let’s be real, these cocktails are the stars of the show) – they’re spotlighting live music venues, supporting local talent, and creating a space where the music and the drinks share the stage.

Feeling inspired? Check out more Wild Turkey 101 cocktails on the website.

Remember to drinkwise.