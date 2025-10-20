Ghost frontman Tobias Forge has revealed how a severe panic attack during a UK performance nearly a decade ago fundamentally changed his approach to live shows.

The Swedish musician detailed the frightening experience that occurred at Leeds Beckett University in December 2015 in a new interview with Metal Hammer (as per Louder Sound), which forced him to halt a performance mid-song.

Forge explained how years of performing in full face masks as Papa Emeritus had gradually developed into an uncomfortable claustrophobia. “It’s the idea of having something over your throat, being completely engulfed, completely enclosed,” he described.

The panic attack struck during a performance of “Con Clavi Con Dio”, marking the first time Forge had experienced such an episode. The timing coincided closely with the November 2015 Paris Bataclan shooting, which had heightened security concerns across European venues.

Forge recalled the specific circumstances that triggered his anxiety: “I was told there was only one entrance into the venue; you had to walk in on the right side of the stage, past the stage, and then into a backstage area. So, essentially, you couldn’t get out. You were locked in.”

The claustrophobia intensified during the performance when Forge realised he didn’t know where the exit was. “I was like, ‘I need to know where the door is…I can’t get to the door. Stop! Stop! Get the mask off!’ I had to get everything off. Restart the whole thing.”

Security later revealed there was indeed another exit that Forge hadn’t been shown before the show. This incident established a crucial protocol for future performances: Forge must always know the location of emergency exits before taking the stage.

The experience has had lasting effects on Ghost’s stage setup. Forge’s current mask as Papa V Perpetua deliberately covers less of his face, particularly freeing up his mouth and throat area to combat claustrophobia.

Despite the traumatic experience, Forge has successfully performed “hundreds of shows” without further incidents. “I know it works. I know how to deal with it. It’s definitely in the back of your head, that that can happen, but it’s just a panic attack. It’s nothing dangerous.”

The revelation comes as Ghost prepares for their next touring phase supporting their acclaimed 2024 album Skeletá. The band recently announced an extensive North American leg of their tour, featuring major arena performances across the US and Canada.