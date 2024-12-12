Todd Rundgren will return to Australia in early 2025, playing a string of headline shows.

The upcoming run follows three sold-out shows earlier this year from one of music’s most revered singer-songwriters.

The tour will commence in Melbourne, March 6th at the Corner Hotel, followed by Adelaide’s Lion Arts Factory on March 7th, Theatre Royal Castlemaine on March 8th, Brisbane’s The Triffid on March 13th and concluding in Sydney with Factory Theatre on March 14th and The Lounge, Chatswood on March 15th.

Davey Lane and band will support, as Davey gears up to release his fourth LP, Finally, A Party Record.

Born and raised in Philadelphia, Rundgren began playing guitar as a teenager, going on to found and front The Nazz, the quintessential `60’s psychedelic group.

In 1969, he left the band to pursue a solo career, recording his debut Runt. But it was 1972’s seminal Something/Anything? that launched Rundgren into the limelight, prompting the press to dub him ‘Rock’s New Wunderkind’. It was followed by LPs as The Hermit of Mink Hollow and A Wizard, a True Star, as well as such hit singles as “I Saw the Light”, “Hello It’s Me”, “Can We Still Be Friends”, and “Bang the Drum.”

He also has composed the music for the hit film Dumb and Dumber, as well as a number of television series including Pee Wee’s Playhouse and Crime Story.

In 2009 Rundgren performed his iconic 1973 album A Wizard, a True Star in concert in its entirety for the first time ever. He has toured with Ringo Starr as an erstwhile member of the All-Starr Band since 1989 and continues to perform with symphony orchestras both domestically and internationally. In 2018 he toured North America with original Utopians Kasim Sulton and Willie Wilcox for the first time in 33 years. His long-awaited autobiography, The Individualist, was recently released.

In 2017 on successive weekends, he was awarded honorary doctorates from both the Berklee School of Music and DePauw University, and in 2021 he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Todd Rundgren 2025 Australian Tour

Tckets and further information available via Linktr.ee/trundgren

Thursday, March 6th

Corner Hotel, Melbourne

Friday, March 7th

Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide

Saturday, March 8th

Theatre Royal, Castlemaine

Thursday, March 13th

The Triffid, Brisbane

Friday, March 14th

Factory Theatre, Sydney

Saturday, March 15th

The Lounge, Chatswood, Sydney