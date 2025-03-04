Tom Grennan is coming back.

The British hitmaker will bring his ‘GRENNAN ’25’ tour to Australia this October, backing his upcoming album, Everywhere I Went Led Me to Where I Didn’t Want to Be.

Freo.Social in Fremantle kicks things off on Tuesday, October 7th, followed by Northcote Theatre in Melbourne on Thursday, October 9th, and Liberty Hall in Sydney on Friday, October 10th.

Presale tickets go live at 12pm local time on Monday, March 10th (here). General sales open at 12pm on Tuesday, March 11th (here).

Grennan knows his way around a chart. He’s bagged two number-one albums, earned Brit and Ivor Novello nominations, and even picked up an MTV Award for Best UK Act. Last year, he played his biggest show yet—25,000 fans packed into Gunnersbury Park.

His fourth album, Everywhere I Went Led Me to Where I Didn’t Want to Be, drops Friday, August 15th, following up 2023’s What Ifs & Maybes.

“Shadowboxing” is the latest taste of the album, arriving after last year’s slick, upbeat single “Higher.” It was the first song Grennan wrote with Justin Tranter.

“So much of the new music is uplifting — it makes you dance, makes you sing,” Grennan says.

With over 1.5 million albums sold and 2.5 billion streams to his name, Grennan has built an empire. His gold-selling debut, Lighting Matches (2018), set the stage, and two back-to-back number-one albums—Evering Road (2021) and What Ifs & Maybes (2023)—cemented his place. That third record, he says, hinted at what was next.

“It was the first time I thought: ‘I don’t want to just be a singer-songwriter’,” he recalls. “It established the foundation for where I am with this album.”

A month after the album release, Grennan will hit arenas across the UK and Ireland before bringing his biggest-ever tour to Australia.

Presented by Secret Sounds. For more info and tickets, see here.