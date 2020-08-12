Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello has announced a new book documenting his career called Whatever It Takes.

The hardback photo memoir will be packed with rare pictures and handwritten notes filled with commentary from Morello. A chronicle of the iconic musician’s incredible music career, it will be a must-have for Rage Against the Machine fans or those just interested in the inner life of a rock star.

The book is being released by Genesis Publications and is available in a standard or limited edition. The latter will be a treasured collectable for any big Tom Morello fan with each one being signed by the guitarist. It will also include an exclusive 7″ vinyl disc featuring the title track ‘Whatever It Takes’ and a previously unreleased live recording of ‘Vigilante Nocturno’ from Morello’s recent Atlas Underground tour.