It’s official – Tom Morello is coming to Bluesfest 2025.

The Byron Bay festival has confirmed that the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame artist will hit the stage for over the Easter long weekend, which comes on the back of news that Morello is working on a brand new album.

Also newly-confirmed for Bluesfest 2025 is Indonesian blues-rock band, Electric Cadillac.

The two acts join a lineup that already boasts some massive talent, including Crowded House, Chaka Khan, TOTO, Hilltop Hoods, Missy Higgins, Vance Joy, Ocean Alley, Tones and I, Gary Clark Jr., Christopher Cross, and Rag’n’Bone Man.

Festival organisers have revealed that over 90% of tickets for the 2025 festival have sold out and it is expected to sell out in the coming weeks.

Though it was originally thought that 2025 would be the farewell run for Bluesfest, festival director Peter Noble hinted in an interview that the move was aimed to get state government’s attention and support.

“So what do we have to do? Do we have to say it’s the last Bluesfest to get people to focus on us?” he said.

“All we’ve asked our state to do is to show us that they care about the most highly awarded event in the history of Australian music.

“Regardless, I will always find a way for Bluesfest to go forward – that is my job.”

It comes as Australia endures a festival crisis, with major festivals Splendour in the Grass and Groovin the Moo both confirming to Rolling Stone AU/NZ that they will not go ahead in 2025.

However there was some good news this week, with Chris O’Brien from Good Things Festival and head promoter at Destroy All Lines declaring that he can “guarantee” the event will take place this year.

“I’ve never seen a more challenging festival environment in my life and have never seen so many festivals cancel in such a short space of time,” O’Brien told Rolling Stone AU/NZ.

“Programming festivals is incredibly difficult as so many of our costs have sky rocketed over the past two to three years. The flow on effect is that the artists cost has also exploded and it makes it harder for them to come to Australia, so we have to pay more money to get them here. In the same breath we have to be conscience of our ticket prices, but our market has proved that if we keep delivering a quality lineup and a great day out, they will continue to support Good Things.

“2024 was another incredible year for us and we have managed to stay ahead of the curve and buck the trend.”

More information about Bluesfest 2025 can be found here.