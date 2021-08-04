Tom Morello, Bruce Springsteen, and Eddie Vedder have collaborated on a hell-raising rendition of AC/DC’s 1979 classic ‘Highway To Hell.’

The cover is the first release we’ve heard from Tom Morello’s forthcoming all-star solo album The Atlas Underground Fire, set to arrive on October 15th.

The record will feature collaborations with the likes of Bring Me the Horizon, Phantogram, Mike Posner, Chris Stapleton, Damian Marley and more. Born in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Morello began tinkering away at the tracks in his Los Angeles home studio before sending them out to collaborators across the world.

“Our version of ‘Highway to Hell’ pays homage to AC/DC but with Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder, brings this legendary song into the future,” Morello said in a statement. “One of the greatest rock & roll songs of all time sung by two of the greatest rock & roll singers of all time. And then I drop a shredding guitar solo. Thank you and good night.”

Australian fans got an early taste of the collaboration during a Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band show in Brisbane way back in 2014. The gig saw the Pearl Jam singer and Tom Morello make a surprise appearance midway through the set. You can relive it in all its glory below.

Watch Bruce Springsteen, Eddie Vedder and Tom Morello perform AC/DC’s ‘Highway To Hell’ live in Brisbane:

.

Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“During lockdown, I had no access to an engineer so I had to record all of the guitar parts on the voice memo of my phone. This seemed like an outrageous idea but it led to a freedom in creativity in that I could not overthink any of the guitar parts and just had to trust my instincts,” Morello said of the LP.

“This record was a life raft in a difficult time that allowed me to find new ways of creating new global artistic connections that helped transform a time of fear and anxiety into one of musical expression and rocking jams.”

The Atlas Underground Fire Tracklist