Tom Morello is releasing a new solo album.

Everyone Gets Everything They Want will land on September 25th via Mom + Pop Music.

The forthcoming album features production from Tyler Smyth, Carl Restivo, Zakk Cervini, Dan Carey, and Sam Nelson Harris, as well as guest turns from Serj Tankian, Kneecap, Beartooth, and Morello’s own son, Roman. Not bad company to keep.

Morello has previewed the album with new single “Date Night”, which you can listen to below.

The track recounts the true story of three young Dutch girls who served as spies, saboteurs, and assassins against the Nazis during World War II. They seduced Nazi officers during the war, luring them into the woods before killing them.

“I make anti-racist songs for anti-racists,” Morello shared in a statement. “I make anti-fascist songs for anti-fascists. And I make anti-Nazi songs for anti-Nazis. ‘Date Night’ is really a ‘which side are you on?’ song. If any of that offends you, do the math. Oh, and Roman Morello wrote the killer riff in this tune.”

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“Date Night” is the second taste of Everyone Gets Everything They Want. Morello previously shared “Adjourn It,” which features both Tankian and Roman. In typical Morello territory, that track condemns the rising tide of racism and anti-immigrant bigotry.

Following the release of his new album, Morello will host Power to the People Festival on October 3rd in Columbia, Maryland, billed as a “celebration of peace, justice, solidarity, music, and community action.”

The one-day event is set to feature performances from Dave Matthews, Foo Fighters, Bruce Springsteen, Joan Baez, Public Enemy, Killer Mike, Brittany Howard, Dropkick Murphys, Jack Black, Serj Tankian, and many more.

“The Power to the People festival is about freedom, justice, equality and rock & roll,” Morello previously said in a statement. “It’s about the power everyday human beings have when they come together through music, art, community, and action. We’re honored to bring this incredible lineup to the DC area for a day that celebrates the spirit of activism, creativity, and hope.”

Everyone Gets Everything They Want tracklist:

1. “Pretend You Remember Me”

2. “Beth From Electronics”

3. “Everyone Gets Everything They Want”

4. “Adjourn It” (ft. Serj Tankian & Roman Morello)

5. “I Am Not Yours to Command”

6. “Soldier in the Army of Love”

7. “Unconquered” (ft. Kneecap)

8. “Date Night”

9. “The Last Rung on the Ladder”

10. “Everything Burns” (ft. Beartooth)