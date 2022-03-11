Worlds are colliding in the best way possible for GOT fans and metal fans, with the news that Game Of Thrones co-creator D.B. Weiss is teaming up with Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello for a brand new Netflix movie, Metal Lords.

Weiss will take the helm as writer-producer and Morello will carry out the role of executive music producer on the flick.

The story will follow two kids, Hunter (Adrian Greensmith) and Kevin (Jaeden Martell), on a mission to win a “Battle Of The Bands” competition. Emily (Isis Hainsworth) will join the two boys to make up an impressive three-piece metal band.

The movie is scheduled to be released on April 8 via Netflix. Speaking to Billboard about his involvement in the film, Morello revealed that the story is inspired by his real-life experiences.

“I grew up in a small, cloistered, conservative suburb where my musical tastes ran against the grain of almost everybody else in school and certainly all of the teachers, so this is something I can very much relate to,” he told the publication.

The RATM guitarist added: “It’s a story of kids trying to get their first band together and having a dream, but perhaps not having the technical ability or the artistic vision to make that dream real. Or do they? For me, it harmonizes in a lot of ways with the real story of so many kids who are locked in these suburban hells and the key to get out is an electric guitar or drums or rock and roll music. The music shows a way to transcend this stifled daily existence, to try to be something better, be something more authentic and true than what’s handed to you by your surroundings.”

Weiss has also spoken about the upcoming movie, saying that he and co-producer Greg Shapiro have been wanting to make Metal Lords for over a decade.

“When you’re 15 years old, you feel confused and not all that powerful. You feel you can’t make your life the way you want it. Fantasy is about the power. It’s re-conceiving yourself as a larger-than-life heroic figure. It’s probably what drew a lot of kids to the music,” Weiss told EW.

Watch the trailer for Metal Lords: