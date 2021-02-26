Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello is set to serve as the executive music producer of an upcoming Netflix film called Metal Lords.

As per Variety, the idea sounds promising: a coming-of-age comedy, the film follows two kids who want to start a heavy metal band “in a high school where exactly two kids care about heavy metal.” I don’t know about you, but I recall there being only a handful of metal heads when I was at high school. Maybe it’s a universal thing. Teenagers are stupid and often have poor taste, in other words.

While the knowledgeable Morello is a strong choice to executive produce the project, the writer of Metal Lords doesn’t quite distill as much confidence. It’s being penned by D.B. Weiss, who you may remember from co-creating and then co-ruining the biggest TV show of the 21st century, Game of Thrones.

His partner in crime on GoT, David Benioff, is also one of Metal Lord’s executive producers. The pair signed an exclusive multi-year deal with Netflix in 2019 to produce a string of shows and movies for the streaming giant.

“We are thrilled to welcome master storytellers David Benioff and Dan Weiss to Netflix,” Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos said in a statement at the time. “They are a creative force and have delighted audiences worldwide with their epic storytelling. We can’t wait to see what their imaginations will bring to our members.”

The movie is being directed by Peter Sollett, whose last notable success was 2008’s music-based rom-com Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist. Jaeden Martell, Isis Hainsworth, and Adrian Greensmith are also set to star in Metal Lords, and you may recall Martell for his role in the movie adaptation of Stephen King’s It.

There’s no release date or trailer yet but we should hear more about the project in the coming months. Could it soon join This is Spinal Tap and Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure in the pantheon of great metal movies?

Check out Tom Morello performing the GoT theme song: