Mötley Crüe rocker Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson’s infamous sex tape is set to be explored in the new series of celebrity podcast Tabloid.

Back in 1995, long before Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian had their own sex tapes, bad boy Tommy Lee and Baywatch icon Pamela Anderson were embroiled in their own drama after an intimate tape filmed on their honeymoon — never meant for the eyes of others — was stolen from their home and shared with the world.

Now, the sex scandal will be the subject of Tabloid: The Pam & Tommy Sex Tape, where hosts will deep dive into the wild ordeal and look at many theories, including one that suggested Tommy and Pam leaked the video themselves – despite both attempting to block the video’s release.

The eight-episode deep dive is based on a 2014 Rolling Stone magazine piece by reporter Amanda Chicago Lewis and will feature interviews with everyone from Anderson’s former manager, to the electrician who was accused of stealing the tape from the pair’s Malibu home.

Podcast host Lux Alptraum said in a statement: “Tabloid: The Pam & Tommy Sex Tape is our feminist take on celebrity sex tapes. On one hand, we wanted to find out how a video of the sexiest couple of the era ended up in the bedrooms of thousands of teenage boys.

“On the other hand, we wanted to take a sharp, analytical approach to the scandalized tone of celebrity gossip mags and reframe them with real-world economics and real people’s issues.”

The first episode is available now, with episodes dropping every Monday until 9 August.

Love Metal? Get the latest Metal news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

It comes following news earlier this year the infamous home video would be explored in a new Hulu series called Pam and Tommy, starring Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee and Lily James as Pamela Anderson.

The pair posted to their respective Instagram accounts in their characters’ full get-ups, and we must say, they look pretty damn spot on.

Variety reported that the new eight episodic limited comedic series will follow the highly-publicised incident, and will also star Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling, Andrew Dice Clay, Pepi Sonuga, Spencer Granese, and Mozhan Marnò.

You can read more about this topic over at the Metal Observer and Film & TV Observer.