I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, we need a reality tv show à la The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills but with rockstars that are past their musical prime and bored. Tommy Lee has responded to Ted Nugent’s comments that Lee is “a convicted felon, domestic violence heroin addict.”

Nugent recently sat down for an interview with Blunt Force Truth, where he unpacked his recent appearance on Sammy Hagard of Van Halen’s Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar.

The rocker delved into the filming process, revealing that the shows producers initially wouldn’t allow Hagar to come near Nugent.

“Sammy Hagar just came out, and [we shot footage for] his Rock & Roll Road Trip on AXS TV,” he recalled.

“The producers wouldn’t let him near me, even though he and I go way back; we’re dear friends. They thought I was dangerous, that I’d come out with a machine gun or I’d slaughter an innocent fawn on television. ‘This is stupidity!’.”

Nugent went on to express his contempt that the producers were afraid of him, but allowed Hagar to film a show with Tommy Lee without qualms.

“I said, ‘So your producers were afraid of me, but they did a show with Tommy Lee, who’s a convicted felon, domestic violence heroin addict.’ They’re okay with this guy, but not with the Ted Nugent ‘Kamp For Kids’ charity, teaching kids to be clean and sober,” he continued.

The Mötley Crüe drummer took to Twitter to share an acerbic retort. “Ted Nugent? ….Is that guy even still alive? ….. I thought he shot himself like 20 yrs ago,” he wrote.

Today, Tommy Lee unveiled his latest solo record Andro via Better Noise Music.

Check out ‘Demon Bitches’ by Tommy Lee: