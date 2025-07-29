PR for Tomorrowland has responded to speculation that the massive dance music festival is planning a debut trip to Australia.

A video shared on TikTok, presumably taken at the Belgian event earlier this month, appeared to show a map installation on the festival grounds teasing upcoming locations, with Melbourne marked as a potential destination in November 2026.

Speaking to Rolling Stone AU/NZ, Tomorrowland spokesperson Debby Wilmsen said that organisers are currently looking into the “possibilities” of bringing its jungle-themed CORE stage to Australia, not the festival itself.

“We are looking into a CORE event, there will be no Tomorrowland festival in Australia,” Wilmsen said.

Widely regarded as one of the world’s biggest music festivals, Tomorrowland has been steadily expanding beyond its Belgian home with its CORE stage travelling across the world.

If the CORE event series does hit Australia, it would mark its debut in the country following recent international editions in Medellín, Colombia, in February and Los Angeles in May.

Tomorrowland organisers did not confirm if the event will be coming in November 2026 as spotted in the viral video.

The news comes after a successful 2025 edition for Tomorrowland, despite a fire tearing through the intricate main stage on the eve of its opening day. However, an unlikely saviour came from heavy metal legends Metallica, who airlifted stage parts from their M72 World Tour stored in Austria at the 11th hour.

It’s currently still unclear what caused the fire. In some videos shared online, what sounded like fireworks could be heard popping off in the background as firefighters worked to contain the blaze. Sources told the Gazet van Antwerpen that something may have gone wrong while the main stage’s fireworks cannons were being tested.