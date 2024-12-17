Throughout 2024, community radio music directors and presenters shared with Tone Deaf some of the great Australian music they discovered on amrap.org.au. The songs and artists that made waves on the airwaves at their stations. Below are their favourites from the past year.

Community radio is the perfect place for new Australian music to be heard – head to amrap.org.au and get your music on there!

Aeron Clark – Edge Radio, Hobart’s Community Picks

Godrich – “Lighttten Up”

Godrich describes his debut EP FFFear as “a project born from its namesake.” Over the past four years, while helping countless others across lutruwita bring their music to life, Charlie Pyecroft repeatedly cycled through the creation and abandonment of his own work. On FFFear, Pyecroft unveils meticulously crafted, thoughtful soundscapes. “Lighttten Up” is an ethereal masterpiece, with Godrich layering subtle glitch and grating chimes into a deftly nuanced haze that is completely mesmerising.

Rowena Wise – “Gone”

Senseless Acts of Beauty, Rowena Wise’s debut album, is a masterful collection of musings on perspective. With dark and insightful wit, Wise dissects moments of her life with stark intimacy, crafting an intensely confessional album. “Gone”, the album’s closer, is a warm rumination on materialism and the fragile transience of existence.

Lachlan Holland – 2SER FM, Sydney’s Community Picks

GIMMY – Things Look Different Now

Things Look Different Now is one of the most accomplished Australian albums of the year. This debut record blends surf, garage, new wave, folk, and more as frontwoman Gemma Owens channels raw expression, inner turmoil, and themes of relationships, ageing, self-empowerment, and life phases. Originally recorded at home before being polished by Sam Joseph (King Gizzard, Babe Rainbow, Baby Cool), this album is a standout, recently released via Third Eye Stimuli Records.

Dobby – “Warrangu: River Story”

Dobby has been a major presence in Australian music for years as a rapper, drummer, composer, and more, so it’s surprising that his first solo album only dropped in June this year. Warrangu: River Story blends hip-hop rhythms with spoken word samples and orchestral elements. At its core, it’s a storytelling record about community-driven opposition to water theft and environmental damage in the Murray Darling basin.

Ren Cuttriss – 3MDR, Victoria’s Community Picks

The Stamps – “The Idea of Us”

Boorloo/Perth trio The Stamps present stunning folk harmonies and thoughtful lyricism reminiscent of Boygenius and The Staves. “The Idea of Us” delves into the bittersweet realisation that sometimes we love the idea of someone more than the reality, capturing the disappointment of letting go of expectations.

Bec Sykes – “Joshua”

Bec Sykes’ third single, “Joshua”, from her debut album Pepperpot Magic, is a deeply affecting rumination on life’s heartbreaking moments. Written out of frustration, the song features a gentle, warm tone filled with yearning and a sardonic touch. Sykes’ minimalist piano-driven composition is intimate, downbeat, and arresting.

Matthew Perrett – 6RTR FM, Perth’s Community Picks

The Bures Band – “Caravan Land”

West Australian folk-rockers The Bures Band bring a dreamy, uptempo cosmic Americana vibe with “Caravan Land”, a standout track from their new album Fool Circle. With jangly guitars, lush harmonies, and a never-ending groove, this piece embodies the band’s timeless sound.

Kankawa Nagarra – “Canning Basin Blues”

Recorded live near the home of Walmatjarri Elder, teacher, and environmental activist Kankawa Nagarra, Canning Basin Blues is an intimate glimpse into Nagarra’s musical world. With a stripped-back bluesy rhythm, the track brings deep dynamism and gravity, evoking the environmental struggle over water rights in the Murray Darling basin.

Simon Winkler and Sam Cummins – 3RRR FM, Melbourne’s Community Picks

Party Dozen – “The Big Man Upstairs”

Party Dozen’s “The Big Man Upstairs” reveals a softer side of the band, blending vintage shoegaze influences with their signature sound. The accompanying video uses documentary footage to tell the story of Joh Bjelke-Petersen’s controversial Queensland rule, adding a socio-political layer to the music.

Emma Russack – “That’s Not Free”

From her sixth album About the Girl, Emma Russack’s “That’s Not Free” explores post-relationship reflections and the futility of trying to “win” romantic conflicts. The song’s stark but poetic lyrics shine through a spacious, spectral backdrop.

Jordan Royal – 4ZZZ FM, Brisbane’s Community Picks

A blend of folk, garage, and alternative rock, GIMMY’s album Things Look Different Now features raw vocals from frontwomen Gemma Owens. With tracks like “Fall on Me” and “SWEAT (An Australian Summer)”, the album presents an essential mix of genres with a raw, emotional edge.

Snowy Band – “If You Ever Need Me”

Snowy Band unveil “If You Ever Need Me”, the final single from their upcoming album Age Difference. The song offers a tender, emotional journey, featuring a solo vocal that evolves into a harmonious duet, enriched by slow-tempo guitar interludes and a rich melodic arrangement.

Shauna Upton – 8CCC, Alice Springs & Tennant Creek’s Community Picks

Ray Dimakarri Dixon – “White Water Blues”

“White Water Blues” is a swampy, bluesy anthem from Ray Dimakarri Dixon, an eco-activist and musician from Marlinja community. The track, from his Shadow Water EP, blends sexy guitar riffs and strong anti-fracking lyrics, making for a captivating earworm.

Kodivine – “Butterfly Bones”

Kodivine’s neo-soul track “Butterfly Bones” offers a perfect fusion of jazz, soul, and R&B. Co-produced with Top End producer Kuya James, this track introduces a compelling sound that will resonate across continents. With strong horn sections and jaw-dropping harmonies, Kodivine’s debut EP is one to watch in 2024.