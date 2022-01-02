Huge congratulations are in order for Tones and I singer Toni Watson, who got engaged to her partner of two years, Jimmy Bedford.

The singer – who hit international fame after the release of her breakout single ‘Dance Monkey’ in 2019 – took to Instagram to share the happy news yesterday.

Watson posted a photo of her and her beau kissing, while showing off a large ring on her hand. She simply captioned the photo with a diamond ring emoji. Bedford posting the same image, but captioned the photo, “2021 was a tough year for everyone but I ended mine with a yes, can’t wait for my best friend to be my wife.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TONES AND I (@tonesandi)

Watson is fiercely private about her relationship, and rarely mentions it during interviews. However, in July the singer told The Kyle and Jackie O Show that Bedford and her had been dating for 18 months at that point.

“I have actually been with my partner for a year and a half now. It’s going so well. He’s just the perfect person for me,’ she said.

“He was a brickie [bricklayer], and now he’s my stage tech. In the last year and a half, he’s gone to university, studied, got his Bachelors.

“He comes on tour with me as my stage tech. He lives with us. He plays footy for Frankston Bombers. He’s my best friend, he’s hilarious,” she added.

Tones and I is currently touring around the east coast of Australian and performing a number of busking shows. The next week of busking shows include stops in St Kilda, Geelong, Albury, Canberra, Sydney, Newcastle, Coffs Harbour and Byron Bay. Watson drops the news of new dates on Instagram, but plans to visit Burleigh Heads, Lower Beechmont, Brisbane, Sunshine Coast, Noosa, Airlie Beach, Townsville, Cairns, Hobart, Perth and Adelaide during the tour.

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.

Check out ‘Dance Monkey’ by Tones and I: