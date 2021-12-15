Tones And I’s pop-up busking gig this morning brought with it the announcement of a new Victorian initiative.

Surprise free performances will start popping up across Melbourne from artists like Budjerah and Vika & Linda, with more big-name acts to appear in the CBD without notice.

The street performances are scheduled into February alongside a busking program of over 700 live performances featuring emerging artists as part of a $20 million government investment to kick-start the live music industry in Victoria.

The initiative is supported through the $9 million On The Road Again program.

Minister for Creative Industries Danny Pearson said, “Tones And I, Vika and Linda Bull and other incredible Victorian artists are bringing the buzz to city streets this summer – we’re delivering live music back here in the CBD and all over Victoria.

“This is a summer that will reinforce Melbourne’s standing as the nation’s cultural and events capital with an epic calendar of performances, live music and events.”

Tones And I recently returned from the US, where she hung out with Macklemore and played a pop-up gig at his Bogey Boys store in Seattle, and performed with Ye’s Sunday Service Choir.

She’ll be performing at Music in the Park next week with Pierce Brothers, Voli K, Chorus Collective and Taylor Piggott.

“Let’s just go down to Mornington park and listen to some music as the sun goes down!” she posted with the announcement.

The event is down to its final tickets.

The NBL will be constructing a pop-up mini basketball court for the day, and Brendan Fevola will join Tones in a game of ‘around the world’ at 3.30pm.

“Randi WILL be doing the worm on stage,” Tones announced on social media.

“My nana is getting a tattoo! I’m singing at carols by candle light, Mariah watch out.”

Tones will also be heading to Sydney for a massive, free concert from New Year’s Day with Baker Boy, Tim Minchin, Marcia Hines and The Wiggles.

Today’s Melbourne busking gig is just the first of many busking shows we can expect to see from Tones And I.

Just six weeks ago she announced she would be returning to Australia with a national busking tour.

“AUSTRALIA!!! I can finally do my busking tour!!” she posted.

“More details to come!! No matter if you’re in a tiny town or a big city!! I’m coming back to busking! 🇦🇺 ❤️ details soon x”

She later followed up with some vague details: