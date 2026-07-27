The Voice Australia returns to Seven and 7plus this Sunday, August 2nd, with a revamped coaching panel and what the network is calling the biggest shake-up in the show’s history.

Tones And I will make her coaching debut alongside Spice Girls star Melanie C, Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Richard Marx, returning coach Ronan Keating and defending champion Kate Miller-Heidke.

The Australian singer-songwriter, who rose from busking on Australian streets to becoming one of the country’s biggest global success stories, said joining the program is something she once dreamed about herself.

“I grew up watching The Voice, as any aspiring singer, artist or songwriter would,” she said. “I’m so excited. I can’t believe I get my very own big red chair with my very own big red buzzer – it’s very showbiz of me!”

Seven is billing the forthcoming season as the biggest shake-up in the program’s history, with a new format twist that is being kept under wraps, including from the coaches themselves.

The new panel brings together a mix of Australian and international artists spanning pop, rock and singer-songwriter careers.

Tones And I became one of Australia’s biggest global music exports following the release of her breakthrough single “Dance Monkey”, while Melanie C rose to international fame as a member of the Spice Girls before establishing a long-running solo career.

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Richard Marx has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide and written or produced hits for artists including Luther Vandross, Keith Urban and NSYNC. Keating, who previously coached on the Australian and British editions of The Voice, returns to the franchise after appearing on the Australian series in 2016.

Miller-Heidke will return after coaching the winning artist during the previous season and will attempt to defend her title against four new and returning rivals.

Sonia Kruger will also return as host, guiding the performers through the competition and attempting to keep the increasingly competitive coaching panel in check.

The winner will receive a $100,000 cash prize and an all-inclusive recording development package. The package will include production, recording, mixing and mastering, as well as access to A&R and label services.

The Voice Australia season 15 premieres at 7pm on Sunday, August 2nd, on Seven and 7plus.