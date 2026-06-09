Tones And I is the latest artist to join The Voice, with the Australian hitmaker announced as part of a refreshed coaching panel for the show’s 2026 season.

The Australian hitmaker, best known for “Dance Monkey”, will take a seat in one of the show’s iconic red chairs alongside former Spice Girls star Melanie C, Grammy-winning Richard Marx, returning coach Ronan Keating, and acclaimed Australian vocalist Kate Miller-Heidke.

The singer-songwriter, who rose from busking on Australian streets to becoming one of the country’s biggest global success stories, said joining the program is something she once dreamed about herself.

“I grew up watching The Voice, as any aspiring singer, artist or songwriter would,” she said. “I’m so excited. I can’t believe I get my very own big red chair with my very own big red buzzer – it’s very showbiz of me!”

Since exploding onto the world stage with “Dance Monkey”, Tones And I has become one of Australia’s most successful contemporary artists. The chart-topping single broke streaming and chart records around the globe, helping propel her career to more than 12 billion streams worldwide and multiple ARIA Awards.

Her arrival signals a significant refresh for The Voice, which is set to return with an entirely new coaching dynamic. While Keating remains from previous seasons, the addition of Tones And I, Marx, Miller-Heidke and Melanie C gives the series one of its most diverse mentor line-ups to date, blending international pop credentials with Australian music expertise.

The Voice is an ITV Studios Australia production for the Seven Network.