Australian singer Tones and I, real name Toni Watson, has shared that she got married over the weekend in a secret Bali ceremony.

Watson shared the happy news in an Instagram post. “Well we weren’t planning on spreading the news until after the single dropped but I MARRIED my best friend! So anyway Pre save “I am free” click the link in my bio! Loves the real winner!” she captioned the post with a selection of images from the big day.

The wedding took place at a beautiful clifftop venue near Uluwatu called The Ungasan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TONES AND I (@tonesandi)

Watson’s new husband, Jimmy Bedd, also shared a selection of photos from the big day, and captioned the post: “My best friend became my WIFE on the weekend! What a celebration of love it was! Thanks everyone for celebrating with us.”

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jimmybedd (@jimmybedd)

Watson and Bedford announced their engagement in January 2020. The singer – who hit international fame after the release of her breakout single ‘Dance Monkey’ in 2019 – took to Instagram to share the happy news.

Watson posted a photo of her and her beau kissing, while showing off a large ring on her hand. She simply captioned the photo with a diamond ring emoji. Bedford posting the same image, but captioned the photo, “2021 was a tough year for everyone but I ended mine with a yes, can’t wait for my best friend to be my wife.”

During a later appearance on the Kyle and Jackie O Show Watson explained that she was completely taken by surprise when Bedford proposed.

“I got back from the pub … and [Jimmy] was like, ‘Oh come down to the studio I want to show you something.’

“I thought he’s just like farted into the mic and put reverb on it or something,” she said.

“So I press play and he’s like … ‘Hey … I love you’ and all that stuff we say to each other, and then I turned around … he was laughing because he was so nervous … and at the end, it said, ‘Will you marry me?’ and when I turned around he was on one knee, and on his right knee he had tattooed ‘Will you marry me?” the singer told Kyle and Jackie O.