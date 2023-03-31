Tones and I has finally dropped her long-awaited new single “I Am Free”, along with an accompanying music video.

The singer, real name Toni Watson, has been gearing up for the release in recent weeks and shared the news of the drop with her 642,000 followers on Instagram this afternoon.

“I am free film clip out now 🖤 My whole heart is in this. Enjoy it. Link in bio. Thank you @visiblestudios,” she wrote on Instagram along with a clip of the new song.

The upbeat ballad addresses the guilty feelings that come hand in hand with a breakup that involves a broken family and celebrates the feeling of moving on from those emotions.

Check out “I Am Free” by Tones and I:

Watson teased the single on Instagram last month, captioning a series of photos: “New single coming next month. What should I call it… baddest of them all was taken.”

She promoted the single again on Instagram when she announced that she had married her now husband Jimmy Bedford in a secret Bali ceremony.

The post had a selection of photos from her wedding and she captioned it: “Well we weren’t planning on spreading the news until after the single dropped but I MARRIED my best friend! So anyway Pre save “I am free” click the link in my bio! Loves the real winner!” she captioned the post with a selection of images from the big day.

And, it appears the ceremony was quite the celebration, with Watson telling Melbourne’s 101.9 The Fox this week that she wasn’t actually aware of how hungover her new husband was on the big day until after the wedding.

“We split up into separate groups the night before the wedding. I hung out with my friends and he hung out with his, so the boys told me the next morning they were having breakfast and they heard him [puking] from the bushes,” she explained.

“He has now told me that it was the most hungover he had ever been in his life.”

