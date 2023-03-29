Tones and I, real name Toni Watson, has shared some hilarious anecdotes from her recent wedding to Jimmy Bedford, revealing that he was very hungover at the wedding.

Watson told Melbourne’s 101.9 The Fox that she wasn’t actually aware of how hungover her new husband was until after the wedding.

“We split up into separate groups the night before the wedding. I hung out with my friends and he hung out with his, so the boys told me the next morning they were having breakfast and they heard him [puking] from the bushes,” she explained.

“He has now told me that it was the most hungover he had ever been in his life.”

Watson didn’t hold back when it came to revealing tidbits about her big day, telling the hosts that she had to be saved by a lifeguard while she was still wearing her wedding dress.

“My good friend Jack Mack, who can’t swim, was out on a kayak on the beach so I jumped in and went over to him and said, “Let’s just sit in the ocean in the kayak for a bit where no one can reach us,”‘ she said.

“[I was] in my dress, and then the kayak started sinking – it fully sank to the bottom and lifeguards had to come and dive down and get the kayak and bring it back to shore.”

The “Dance Monkey” singer added that although the ceremony just looked like a huge party in social media posts, it was also a very special day.

“It was beautiful, I know I made it look like it was just a rave on social media, which is what I was going for, but it was really beautiful,” she said.

Watson and Bedford announced their engagement in January 2020. The singer – who hit international fame after the release of her breakout single ‘Dance Monkey’ in 2019 – took to Instagram to share the happy news.

Watson and Bedford got married in Bali earlier this month, and she shared the happy news in an Instagram post. “Well we weren’t planning on spreading the news until after the single dropped but I MARRIED my best friend! So anyway Pre save “I am free” click the link in my bio! Loves the real winner!” she captioned the post with a selection of images from the big day.

