Tones and I has shared some exciting news, telling fans that she will be releasing a new song in a matter of weeks.

“I have a new single coming out in TWO WEEKS!!, the ‘Dance Monkey’ singer posted on Twitter this morning. The news has her followers very excited, with one commenting “I can’t wait, gonna be on repeat all day”.

Tones and I, real name Toni Watson, also shared the news on her Instagram account, with accompanied by a clip of her singing a stunning rendition of “If I Ain’t Got You’ by Alicia Keys.

While Watson has gone shared any more details about what song she’ll be releasing, she recently shared three audio clips on her Instagram story with the caption, “Tones X Adrian Eagle”.

The clip hears Eagle’s soothing voice belt out the lyrics, “Teach them life”, Tones & I’s iconic vocals then chime in and harmonise with Eagle’s.

“So this is it/So you’re mine/ I can’t believe we’re here tonight/ So this is it/ By my side/ Just like an angel/ Falling from the skies/ Oh, this is it,” the pairs vocals ring out in the clips.

The drop was a surprise and neither Tones and I nor Adrian Eagle has made any public statements about it. However, the lyrics are drenched in romance, leading many fans to believe the song is about Tone’s and I’s (real name Toni Watson) recent engagement.

The new song is likely a single off her upcoming album, which Watson has said will be released later this year.

“I’ve already started this next album that’s coming out in August; it’s very different,” Watson told triple j‘s Dave Ruby Howe during an interview on The Tally Room

“I kind of just told my managers when I started writing it when I was overseas. I was like, ‘I have to put this out’. I need to put it out quick because otherwise I’ll get sick of it. So I just told my managers, ‘I’m dropping an album’,” she added.

