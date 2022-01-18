The latest IG story posted by Tones and I looks (and sounds) very much like a tease of a new track between herself and Adrian Eagle.

Without any warning, the singer took to her Instagram stories earlier today and posted three audio clips with the caption, “Tones X Adrian Eagle”.

The clip hears Eagle’s soothing voice belt out the lyrics, “Teach them life”, Tones & I’s iconic vocals then chime in and harmonise with Eagle’s.

“So this is it/So you’re mine/ I can’t believe we’re here tonight/ So this is it/ By my side/ Just like an angel/ Falling from the skies/ Oh, this is it,” the pairs vocals ring out in the clips.

The drop was a surprise and neither Tones and I nor Adrian Eagle has made any public statements about it. However, the lyrics are drenched in romance, leading many fans to believe the song is about Tone’s and I’s (real name Toni Watson) recent engagement.

Earlier this month, Watson got engaged to her partner of two years, Jimmy Bedford. The singer announced the happy news on Instagram.

Watson posted a photo of her and her beau kissing, while showing off a large ring on her hand. She simply captioned the photo with a diamond ring emoji.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Bedford posting the same image, but captioned the photo, “2021 was a tough year for everyone but I ended mine with a yes, can’t wait for my best friend to be my wife.”

Between her engagement and the new track with Eagle, Watson is having a busy month. However, her schedule is set to get even busier. Last week, the singer announced that she’s dropping a new album in August of this year.

“I’ve already started this next album that’s coming out in August; it’s very different,” Watson told triple j‘s Dave Ruby Howe during an interview on The Tally Room

“I kind of just told my managers when I started writing it when I was overseas. I was like, ‘I have to put this out’. I need to put it out quick because otherwise I’ll get sick of it. So I just told my managers, ‘I’m dropping an album’,” she added.

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.