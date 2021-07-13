More than a year after she graced the cover of Rolling Stone Australia’s debut issue, Tones and I is making history as her cover becomes the first to be released as a NFT through The Brag Media’s newly-launched NFT store.

Taking place as part of a 24-hour sale from 12pm AEST on Monday, July 19th, the initiative marks the first time in the iconic masthead’s global 53-year history that a cover has been released as a NFT. Limited to just 350, those luck enough to get hold of one of the bundles – priced at $250 – will also receive a physical copy of Rolling Stone Australia’s debut (and sold out) issue – signed and numbered by Tones And I – plus an exclusive aqua-coloured cassette version of her debut album.

“It’s an absolute honour to be the first artist in the world to have a Rolling Stone Australia magazine cover released as a NFT,” said Tones and I in a statement.

While Tones and I’s debut album – Welcome to The Madhouse – is officially released this week, sales of the NFT bundle will also be part of a pioneering Australian first, with each sale being ARIA Charts accredited.

The 350 collectors to secure one of the collectable bundles will also get their names etched in history, with all willing NFT buyers set to feature in an upcoming issue of Rolling Stone Australia in a double-page spread designed by the magazine’s Australian Creative Director, Katie Taylor.

“We know that being featured on the cover of an iconic masthead like Rolling Stone is a monumental moment for artists, and it was no different for Tones And I who was picked by The Brag Media’s Managing Editor, Poppy Ried, to feature on the cover of our first issue last May,” explained The Brag Media’s Chief Executive Officer, Luke Girgis.

“By minting an exclusive NFT of this cover to celebrate the issue and create a one-of-a-kind collectable for the NFT community, we also have an opportunity to – hopefully – help Tones And I achieve the first-ever #1 ARIA album sold as a NFT on our new store,” Girgis added.

Powered by Origin, a pioneering NFT platform using Ethereum blockchain technology, The Brag Media’s newly-launched NFT store is a welcome partnership, according to Origin co-founder Matthew Liu.

“We’re very excited that Rolling Stone Australia, an iconic media brand with global recognition and over 40 years of history influencing music culture, is entering the NFT space with the Tones And I NFT release,” Liu said.

Tones and I will release her debut album, Welcome to The Madhouse, on July 16th, with NFT bundles set to go on sale for 24 hours from 12pm AEST on Monday, July 19th.

Check out ‘Cloudy Day’ by Tones And I: