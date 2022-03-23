‘Dance Monkey’ may be the massive breakout hit for Tones & I, but despite the success of the song, the Australian singer has revealed that she “loathes” it.

When ‘Dance Monkey’ was released in 2019 it hit the number one spot in 20 different countries across the globe and went 16 x platinum in Australia. The tune was practically inescapable, playing everywhere from weddings to shopping malls.

However, Tones & I (real name Toni Watson), has said that the fact the hit song followed her everywhere affected her ability to make different music.

“So I did this thing in LA where they do this thing where they put you in a room with a different person every day. I was in the room with men every day, which is fine, but there was like a few of them that had all worked together heaps before and so they just kind of start going off on a tangent,” Watson explained during an appearance this morning on Nova’s Smallzy’s Surgery.

She added: “And usually it was directed at ‘Dance Monkey’ like okay, this girl had a hit with this kind of song like let’s go there and I was like, I don’t want to go there anymore. That was great good for me.”

Watson then went on to tell the radio hosts that she’s often found herself dreading the thought of singing ‘Dance Monkey’ again.

“Like I wrote that song on my own not trying to do a single thing and it happened but I don’t want to like just try to chase like that song like I loathe that song a lot of the time. Like a lot of times I don’t want to sing it I’m not gonna write another song like it. I just want to tell people how I’m feeling.”

In January, Watson revealed that she plans to release a new album later this year.

“I’ve already started this next album that’s coming out in August; it’s very different,” Watson told triple j‘s Dave Ruby Howe during an interview on The Tally Room

“I kind of just told my managers when I started writing it when I was overseas. I was like, ‘I have to put this out’. I need to put it out quick because otherwise I’ll get sick of it. So I just told my managers, ‘I’m dropping an album’,” she added.

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.