Spandau Ballet legend Tony Hadley is returning to Australia and New Zealand this year as he celebrates 40 years in music.

Hadley will perform hits from across his career, both as the voice of the New Romantic icons and as a consistent solo artist. Accompanied by The Fabulous TH Band, the singer will stop for 8 shows in Australia and New Zealand across September (see full dates below).

“As the world starts to return to some sense of normality and borders start to reopen, I am thrilled that one of the first international tours I will be doing is to Australia and New Zealand,” Hadley says about the tour. “I can’t wait to get back with The Fabulous TH band and perform in front of fans and friends once more.”

Hadley emerged as one of pop and new wave’s strongest vocalists in the 80s with Spandau Ballet, singing timeless hits like ‘True’ and ‘Gold’. After the group’s split in 1990, he started a successful solo career, releasing six studio albums between 1992 and 2018.

Earlier this year, Hadley released ‘Because of You’, his first solo single in over two years. It’s expected to be part of his forthcoming seventh studio album, although no release date has been confirmed yet. Away from music, Hadley was awarded an MBE in the Queen’s New Year Honours List for his services to charity.

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer or the Pop Observer.

Tony Hadley 40th Anniversary Australia and New Zealand Tour 2022

Tickets on sale from Friday, June 3rd (9am local time) via www.destroyalllines.com

Thursday, September 15th

Twin Towns, Tweed Heads, QLD

Friday, September 16th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, September 17th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, September 18th

Palais Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday, September 21st

Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide, SA

Thursday, September 22nd

Astor Theatre, Perth, WA

Saturday, September 24th

James Hay Theatre, Christchurch, NZ

Sunday, September 25th

Sky Theatre, Auckland, NZ