A recent datamine has revealed that Jack Black may be a playable character in the forthcoming remaster of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2.

Last week, fans that pre-ordered the game were treated to an exclusive short demo. One shifty fan dediced to take a peak in the demo’s source code, and discovered that Jack Black makes a cameo in the reboot.

A Reddit thread revealed that Jack Black would take on the role of the franchise’s villain Officer Dick.

Officer Dick has been a staple character in the Tony Hawk universe, debuting as a bonus character in the first four games. Officer Dick is a narc who would loiter around skaters and stop them from skating.

Since the announcement of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2, Black has featured in a bunch of promotional videos, though his involvement in the game is yet to be confirmed.

Last month, the game announced that there would be 30 new tracks added to the soundtrack. Including contributions from A Tribe Called Quest, Skepta, Screaming Females, Alex Lahey, Viagra Boys, Sublime, the Ataris, CHAII, FIDLAR, Machine Gun Kelly, Less Than Jake, and more.

These new artists join the roster of musicians that defined a generation like Rage Against the Machine, Bad Religion, Dead Kennedys, Naughty by Nature, Suicidal Tendencies, Anthrax, Millencolin, Primus, Dub Pistols, Powerman 5000, Lagwagon, Papa Roach, and more.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 remaster will be released on September 4 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.