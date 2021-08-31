Oasis’ founding drummer, Tony McCarroll, 50, has reportedly been hospitalised after suffering a heart attack.

Founding Oasis drummer Tony McCarroll has been hospitalised after suffering a heart attack. McCarroll shared the news on his social media, almost four days after he was rushed to the hospital.

“Wanted to let you know I was admitted to hospital on Thursday after suffering a heart attack on Wednesday night,” McCarroll said. “I’m not quite out of the woods as yet but just want to give a massive big up to our #NHS We are more than fortunate to have such a service! Thank you!!”

While McCarroll’s run with Oasis was limited, he was part of the band’s debut album Definitely Maybe, setting the stage for some of their early sound. He was also involved in drums for Oasis’ first No. 1 single, ‘Some Might Say’, which came off of their seminal album, (What’s The Story) Morning Glory?.

McCarroll, however, left the band in 1995 after disagreements with Noel Gallagher, who commented on his drumming abilities, and was replaced by Alan White.

While McCarroll was not associated with the band throughout the rest of their run, Liam Gallagher admitted in 2018 that he tried to bring the band back together with the original lineup again, sans brother Noel (the feud between the brothers is one for the history books, but not for this piece).

When a fan asked him on Twitter whether he would be up for an Oasis reunion with the ‘first line up’, Gallagher replied: “I did ask them and they weren’t up for it.”

The feud between the brothers Gallagher has only become more vitriolic since then. In May, Noel Gallagher said that the band should give up on their efforts to reunite, because their legacy was ‘set in stone’.

“People ask me that question on a daily basis and I can only say to you that, I just don’t feel like it. When you’re in a band, it’s an absolute compromise so no I don’t think I could come up with an idea and then run it by four people and then six weeks later, somebody knocks it back because their cat’s got a cough so I like to march to the beat of my own drum. Oasis is done I’m afraid.” he claimed, but not before saying that he would do it if he received £100 million.

