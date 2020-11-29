Those pining for an Oasis reunion ought not hold their breath. During a recent appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show today, Liam Gallagher acknowledged that he and Noel’s tumultuous relationship continues to be a roadblock in the band’s resurrection.

During the interview, Gallagher revealed that Noel turned down £100 million to take part in an Oasis reunion tour.

“When someone offers you 100 million pounds to do a few gigs and that man, you’re going to go, ‘Alright then yeah…’ there was a lot of money knocking about,” he said.

“It was 100 million pounds to do a tour and that and I’m thinking, ‘I’m not a dickhead, know what I mean? I’ll have a bit of that.’ He’s not into it is he? He’s after a knighthood isn’t he?”

Liam hasn’t totally ruled out a prospective reunion, but acknowledges that he and Noel have to “take some responsibility” for their perennial spats first.

“I think we’re both the problem and the problem is that he thinks he’s not the problem,” he said. “He thinks I’m both the problems. Whereas I’m just a problem. I’m half the problem, whereas I can’t be having him thinking I’m the full problem.

“He needs to take on some of the problem. The minute he does that we’ll move on… He needs to own his problem.”

This is far from the first time Liam Gallagher has thrown his brother under the bus for sabotaging all reunion plans. Back in March he urged his brother to put aside their differences to crack off a live performance in support of health workers at the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Listen seriously a lot of people think I’m a cunt and I am a good looking cunt but once this is put to bed we need to get oasis back for a 1 of gig rite for charity c’mon Noel we can then go back to our amazing solo careers,” he tweeted.“Rite sick of pleading begging etc no more olive branches I DEMAND an oasis reunion after this is all over all money going to NHS.”

This year, Oasis celebrated the 25th anniversary of their landmark second album, What’s The Story (Morning Glory?).

Check out ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ by Oasis: