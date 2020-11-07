A pallet of customer Les Paul guitars designed by Tool guitarist Adam Jones have been stolen from a truck in Indiana.

As per Blabbermouth, Gibson and retailer Sweetwater Music have reported that a pallet containing a huge 13 of the guitars was stolen off the back of a Sweetwater truck. The crime occurred in Whiteland, Indiana, on October 30th.

The much-hyped special 1979 Gibson Les Paul Custom Silverburst guitars had only just been unveiled last week, with three members of Tool scoring a new short film, The Witness, to mark the occasion.

The guitars come in two formats and both are pricey. A signed version costs $10,000, with only 79 available in the world. A Vintage Original Spec version is a little cheaper, retailing at $6000, with 179 copies of it. And with those 13 guitars now being stolen, there’s even fewer to go around.

Sweetwater Chief Supply Chain and Merchandising Officer Phil Rich spoke of the theft in a press release, writing: “Somehow out of a truck full of guitars, this ONE pallet was singled out and stolen at a truck stop. Totalling close to $95,000 in guitars, we feel this person(s) knew exactly what to look for and when.”

“These guitars were the dream guitars of 13 Gibson and Adam Jones fans, who had been patiently waiting for them to be delivered,” Gibson’s Cesar Gueikian added. “We have decided to publish the serial numbers of the 13 stolen guitars and are appealing to all of Gibson’s fans to keep an eye out for them and let us know if they surface.”

“Our fans should ask any third-party sellers for a serial number before purchasing to be sure they are not being sold one of the stolen guitars.”

Fans with any knowledge of the whereabouts of the guitars are encouraged to contact Kenny Polley of the Whiteland Police Department on email at [email protected] or by phone at (317) 535-8100.

Check out The Witness by Adam Jones: