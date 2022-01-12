Tool has officially kicked off their 2022 tour for their Fear Inoculum album (for a second time) on Monday night in Eugene, Oregon, marking their first concert since March 2020 when their tour was cut short in Portland, Oregon due to the pandemic.

The setlist for the concert was:

01. Fear Inoculum

02. Opiate (extended version)

03. The Pot

04. Pushit (first time since 2014; album version)

05. Pneuma

06. The Grudge

07. Right In Two (first time since 2011)

08. Hooker With A Penis (first time since 2014)

09. Descending

Intermission

10. Chocolate Chip Trip

11. Eon Blue Apocalypse

12. The Patient

13. Invincible

In 2020, Tool singer Maynard James Keenan revealed that he had battled COVID-19 twice in the span of a few months. He revealed that his second infection was around “mid-November and ended up in the ER on December 1.”

Keenan also gave insight into what his first bout with the coronavirus was like in February of 2020. He had stated that he was still recovering from side effects eight months later. “I’m still dealing with the residual effects,” he previously told AZ Central. “But it was ugly. I survived it, but it wasn’t pretty. So I definitely had to deal with that.”

Last week it was reported that Tool, alongside Metallica, were introducing sniffer dogs to concerts that would be able to detect COVID-19. The dogs were utilised to detect traces of COVID-19 in anyone who was backstage, including members of the crew and entourage.

Tool formed in 1990 and has released five studio albums so far: Undertow (1993), Ænema (1996), Lateralus (2001), 10,000 Days (2006) and Fear Inoculum (2019).

Love Metal? Get the latest Metal news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Fear Inoculum came out in 2019, 13 years after their last album. The album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top 200, smashing sales and records whilst also earning critical acclaim.

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer.

Check out Tool performing on Monday night with these videos here:







