Melbourne Tool fans turned out in huge numbers for a meet and greet with Adam Jones.

Tool’s iconic guitarist headed down to Manny’s Music in the city this week for a meet and greet and autograph signing session in association with Gibson Guitar.

A video posted to Tool’s official social media showed the lengthy line of Jones and Tool fans who came out to meet one of their musical heroes. Watch below.

Tool just completed a whirlwind Australia and New Zealand tour, which culminated with a massive show at Perth’s RAC Arena on Tuesday, December 2nd.

Tone Deaf was there — check out three takeaways from the spectacular night here.

Rolling Stone AU/NZ was also at the Perth show, rating it 4/5.

“The sheer intensity of the noise from the four-piece is immense, an art/prog metal brew which washes over us in waves of rhythm, complex melodies, and brute power,” the reviewer noted. “It feels like it permeates our very cells, egged on by the trance-like ten-plus minute long songs (they play only 13 songs in two hours), the rising temperatures inside the sold-out room, the cranium-rattling volume, and the oft-nightmarish visions on the screen behind the band. It’s almost overwhelming at times, an intense and heady sensory experience.”

The metal titans just-completed tour precedes their headline slot at Good Things 2025, which will be their first Aussie festival headline slot since Big Day Out 2011.

Speaking to Rolling Stone AU/NZ, bassist Justin Chancellor reflected on both Tool’s return and his experience performing at Ozzy Osbourne’s farewell concert in Birmingham last month. The show, ‘Back to the Beginning’, staged at Villa Park, turned out to be Osbourne’s swansong before his death two-and-a-half weeks later at 76.

“I can’t even explain it. There’s a little hard to get my head around,” Chancellor said. “I watched his whole set with my family out in the front when Sabbath and Ozzy played and I thought he was amazing. Obviously, he was really sick. You know, obviously he couldn’t stand up, but we all knew this. The band was incredible, but he was amazing too.”